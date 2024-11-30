Lidl Store Replacing Shuttered NJ Toys 'R' Us Sets Opening Date

The budget grocery store is set to open at 599 W Mt. Pleasant Ave. (Route 10) in Livingston on Dec. 11. This new location replaces the former Toys “R” Us that closed in 2018.

The grand opening celebration will feature a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 7:40 a.m., with doors opening at sunrise. Early birds can enjoy freshly baked croissants and coffee before exploring the store’s offerings. For those unable to attend, the new Lidl will be open daily from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Lidl promises a one-of-a-kind shopping experience at unbeatable prices. Highlights include:

Daily fresh produce deliveries.

A “Midl of Lidl” aisle featuring limited-time specialty items.

Freshly baked bread and pastries throughout the day.

An easy-to-navigate layout for faster shopping.

Exclusive deals through the MyLidl app, including a welcome coupon and rewards program.

Lidl, a global grocery powerhouse founded in Germany in 1973, operates over 150 U.S. stores, including its newest in Livingston.

Known for its curated selection of local produce, fresh meats, imported cheeses, and European pastries, Lidl offers unbeatable prices by partnering with local farms and streamlining operations.

