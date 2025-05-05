Ex-Library Staffer From Hawthorne Admits Embezzling $3.2M From Couple Who Trusted Him, Feds Say

Charles Gallo, 34, of Hawthorne, pleaded guilty in Newark federal court to one count of wire fraud, U.S. Attorney Alina Habba said Friday, May 2.

Gallo began working for the victims in 2018, helping manage their bills, banking, emails, and tech issues, court documents say. From March 2022 to March 2023, Gallo used his access to steal millions, including making ATM withdrawals, cashing checks made out to himself, and opening a line of credit in their names.

He also used their credit cards to buy gaming systems, computer equipment, and collectibles, prosecutors said. According to the complaint, many of the items were mailed to his home, his workplace — the Ridgewood Public Library — and other locations in Passaic and Bergen counties.

At one point, Gallo made more than $2 million in unauthorized charges using a single web-based payment account linked to the victims’ credit cards, authorities said. He even used funds from their bank accounts to pay down the balances.

The losses totaled more than $3.25 million, federal officials said.

Following Gallo's arrest 2024 arrest, Library Director Lorri Steinbacher and Ridgewood Village Manager Keith Kazmark issued a joint statement:

“The Ridgewood Public Library and the Village of Ridgewood have cooperated with all aspects of the US Attorney’s investigation in this matter. We will continue to provide any assistance or information that is requested by investigators. Due to the sensitive nature of this situation and also it being a pending personnel matter, we have no further comment.”

The case was investigated by the U.S. Postal Inspection Service and special agents from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, with help from police departments in Ridgewood and Hawthorne. The government is represented by Assistant U.S. Attorney Shontae D. Gray.

