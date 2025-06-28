LeAnn Rimes’ Teeth Fall Out Mid-Performance, But She Didn't Miss A Beat

The country singer was mid-performance at Skagit Casino Resort in Washington last week when her front dental bridge made a dramatic exit during her song “One Way Ticket.” Fans got more than a concert; they got an unfiltered moment of showbiz grit.

She took to her Instagram to tell the toothy tale.

The singer has had multiple dental surgeries and explained the snafu this way: “If you’ve been around, you know I’ve had a lot of dental surgeries and I have a bridge in the front, and it fell out in the middle of my song last night.”

Even though she tried to discreetly fix it on stage, the bridge didn’t cooperate. “There wasn’t a f**king thing I could do about it except either walk off or just hold my teeth in and sing, so I just ran with it,” she said.

Despite the mishap, Rimes powered through and proved true that old Hollywood adage: the show must go on.

“... Even in the midst of sheer, utter embarrassment.”

And while she’s spent decades on the stage, this was a rare first for her.

“I don’t usually have firsts in my career, but that was a first and hopefully a last,” she said with a laugh.

She even joked with fans on what to do if it happens again.

“If you catch them," she said, "please return them."

