Lay's Making Major Changes To Potato Chip Brand: See What's New

Lay's will remove artificial flavors and colors from all of its core US products by the end of 2025, parent company PepsiCo announced on Thursday, Oct. 9. The brand is also tweaking its logo and the designs on its potato chip bags.

PepsiCo said the visual changes will focus on the potatoes it sources from more than 100 family-owned farms in North America.

"This redesign, the brand's biggest in nearly a century, is a love letter to our origins," said Carl Gerhards, PepsiCo's senior director of design for Global Lay's. "With the new Lay's visual identity, our team created a flexible design system that celebrates the brand's famous flavors in countries around the world.”

Lay's Baked will be reformulated with olive oil and contain 50% less fat than regular potato chips. A new Kettle Cooked Reduced Fat Original Sea Salt made with avocado oil will also debut, offering 40% less fat.

The move is the latest example of food giants removing petroleum-based dyes and other artificial ingredients.

In early October, Walmart said it'll remove synthetic dyes and more than 30 other additives from all of its private brand foods by January 2027. The retail chain joins other corporations to make similar changes, including Coca-Cola, ConAgra, General Mills, Kraft Heinz, Mars Wrigley, and Nestlé.

A June study in the Journal of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics found that 19% of processed foods in the US contain synthetic dyes.

"At Lay's, delighting our consumers goes beyond bold flavors — it's about delivering trusted quality from farm to bag," said Denise Truelove, the senior vice president of marketing for PepsiCo Foods US. "These updates were shaped directly with our consumers, offering more choice, more transparency, and more joy with every bite."

The new look for Lay's keeps the familiar yellow sun and red ribbon logo. It also adds warmer tones, rays of light, and colors inspired by ingredients like pickle green, hickory brown, and savory red.

Pictures of potatoes will also be featured on bags.

"The new visual identity celebrates the humble, farm-grown potato — where every Lay's potato chip starts — and heroes the ingredients that deliver the unmatched flavor consumers have always loved," said Alexis Porter, PepsiCo's vice president of marketing for Global Lay's.

Lay's was founded by Tennessee salesman Herman Lay as a small snack food business in 1932.

Click here to follow Daily Voice West Milford and receive free news updates.