Lawsuit: Tenant Seeks $5M After NJ Apartment Fire Blamed On Water Heater

According to a civil complaint filed in Morris County Superior Court in July, Rudolf Makel was found unresponsive near the rear sliding door of his apartment at 22 Wits End Road after smoke alarms sounded and heavy smoke filled the unit. Firefighters said he had “obvious burns to his face and soot to his naris (nostrils) and mouth” before being rushed to Saint Barnabas Medical Center in Livingston, the suit reads.

Investigators determined the fire started in the master bedroom closet, where a water heater had been installed, according to court papers. The complaint says the heater was “improperly wired with electrical wires… attached via wire nuts outside of a junction box, which is not permitted” and placed next to Makel’s clothing.

The suit accuses Carlton Village and its affiliates of failing to secure permits, allowing unlicensed maintenance crews to perform electrical work, and ignoring an incriminating note left on the heater that read: “There is short in lower heating element and it was disconnected blowing fuse."

Makel was hospitalized for more than two weeks with acute respiratory distress syndrome before spending nearly two years in a nursing home, the suit says. His lawsuit seeks compensation for medical bills, destroyed belongings, and emotional distress.

Daily Voice left a message with Carlton Village on Wednesday morning, Sept. 3, seeking comment.

