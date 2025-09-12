Lawsuit Filed Against NJ’s Youngest BOE Member, County Clerk After Recall Petition Tossed

Fisher, who joined the Park Ridge Board of Education in January 2023 just months after graduating high school, was the subject of a recall effort that gathered 2,141 signatures — more than the 1,864 required, according to the Bergen County Clerk’s Office.

The petition was tossed on Tuesday, Aug. 26, after Fisher’s attorney, Michael Collins, objected that the signature pages were not notarized. The suit, filed Friday, Sept. 5, by the “Committee to Recall Robert Fisher,” along with residents Laura Clark and Theresa Hollers, argues the petition was wrongfully rejected because the clerk’s office had previously told them notarization was not required.

In a Tuesday, June 24 email, the Bergen County Elections Division Supervisor wrote: “There is no requirement for notarization when it comes to the circulators’ statements and signatures," according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit names both Bergen County Clerk John Hogan and Fisher, and claims more than 2,000 Park Ridge voters are being deprived of their right to decide whether Fisher should remain on the board. Plaintiffs are asking for an expedited ruling so the recall question can still appear on the Nov. 4 general election ballot.

In a response letter filed on Fisher’s behalf, Collins argued the petition was “fatally defective” because none of the pages were notarized. The letter said state law requires each signature sheet to include an affidavit “sworn and subscribed to before” an official authorized to take oaths, and that the absence of notarization on every page meant the clerk had “no alternative but to reject the petition.”

Collins further argued that incorrect advice from the clerk’s office does not override the law.

“Even if the Clerk provided erroneous advice, this error does not justify overriding the statutory requirements of a recall petition,” Collins said.

Fisher has since moved about 900 miles to Nashville where he is studying at Vanderbilt University. In a statement to Ballotpedia, he called the recall “a futile attempt to force a recall” by “a group of agitators” making “baseless accusations” and “trying to instill a culture of fear in our tight-knit town.”

He defended his commitment to the board, saying he returns home for meetings and intends to permanently return after graduation.

“New Jersey law and precedent protect the right of college students to vote in the town where they have their permanent home, and I have every intention of permanently returning to our borough once I graduate,” Fisher said.

Daily Voice has reached out to Fisher, Fisher's attorney, and Hogan for comment.

