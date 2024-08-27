Bergen County Town Facing Lawsuit From Victim Alleging Abuse By Former Athletic Director

The plaintiff was a minor and had been volunteering in Wyckoff's park and recreation department when Leonard Loran sexually assaulted him between 1980 and 1982, according to the suit filed on Aug. 22 in Bergen County Superior Court.

Loran allegedly abused the boy during sponsored township activities: "Loran would use his position as to get Plaintiff alone with him so he could sexually abuse him," the suit says. The abuse happened on properties that were owned, operated or controlled by Loran, the suit alleges.

The lawsuit claims that the defendants "knew or should have known of the threats of foreseeable harm to Plaintiff and failed to take reasonable steps to protect him from that harm."

Citing court records, NJ Advance Media says Loran pleaded guilty to fourth-degree criminal sexual contact in 1997. He was sentenced to four years of probation the following year and was required to register as a sex offender under Megan's Law. Loran died on Oct. 21, 2016.

The lawsuit states the alleged abuse took place in the athletic director’s office and in multiple locations owned or managed by the township. Additionally, the suit claims the township knew or should have known about the potential harm to the victim and failed to take reasonable steps to protect him.

Because of Loran's abuse, Th.H. suffered "physical and psychological injuries, including but not limited to, severe emotional and psychological distress, humiliation, fright, dissociation, anger, depression, anxiety, family turmoil and loss of faith, a severe shock to his nervous system, physical pain and mental anguish, and emotional and psychological damage," the lawsuit says.

The lawsuit is filed against Wyckoff Township and its parks and recreation department and alleges violation against the New Jersey Child Sex Abuse Act.

Wyckoff's township manager, Matthew Cavallo, declined to comment and said the township remains committed to addressing legal matters through appropriate legal channels.

