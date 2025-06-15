Lawmaker Shooting Suspect's Wife Found With Gun, Cash, Passports; Shooter's Car Found Abandoned

KSTP in Minnesota reported that Jenny Boelter, the wife of suspect Vance Boelter, was pulled over during a traffic stop in Onamia, Minnesota, roughly 100 miles from their home, on Saturday, June 14.

Police detained her for questioning along with three relatives who were also in the vehicle, the Minnesota Star Tribune reported.

“A dozen law enforcement squads converged on the vehicle and remained on the scene for two to three hours,” a witness told KSTP.

Police have not disclosed the reason for the traffic stop.

A black sedan registered to Vance Boelter was found abandoned a few miles from his home on Sunday, the Star Tribune said. Nearby, officers recovered a cowboy hat believed to be the one he wore during the attacks.

Boelter is accused of posing as a police officer before ambushing and shooting Minnesota House Speaker Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark, along with Sen. John Hoffman and his wife, Yvette. The Hortmans died from their injuries.

After the attack, Boelter reportedly fled the scene and later exchanged gunfire with law enforcement. He escaped, but authorities say they discovered a list of more than 70 politicians believed to be his next targets.

According to its website, Jenny Boelter is the CEO of Praetorian Guard Security, where Vance serves as the Director of Security Patrols.

