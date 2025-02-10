Law Firm Founder Killed In Gore Mountain Skiing Accident

Kevin Colwell, founder and CEO of the Albany-based Colwell Law Group, died at the Gore Mountain ski resort on Saturday, Feb. 8, the firm said in a statement. He was 53.

“This tragic loss has deeply impacted all members of the organization.”

Colwell was found severely injured by bystanders and ski patrol staff near the Sagamore Trail around 11 a.m. Saturday, New York State Police said. Despite their attempts at life-saving measures, he was pronounced dead at the scene. An official cause of death will be determined by the Warren County Coroner’s Office.

Well-regarded in the Capital Region legal community, Colwell founded The Colwell Law Group in 2005 alongside his wife, Mary. The firm operates offices in Albany, Saratoga Springs, Syracuse, and Rochester, providing legal support to families across New York.

Colwell was a Super Lawyer designee in 2020, earned a Top 100 designation from The National Advocates, and was recognized as one of the nation’s top divorce attorneys by Avvo, according to his website. For more than two decades, he dedicated his career to helping families navigate divorce, child custody, adoptions, and other legal matters.

“Kevin built not just a business, but a family, and the loss of his presence is felt deeply by all who had the privilege of working with him,” said Jennifer Stevens, the company’s chief operating officer. “Our thoughts and prayers are with Kevin’s family during this incredibly difficult time.”

Prior to founding his own practice, Colwell served as an assistant public defender in Columbia County for 12 years. A graduate of SUNY Geneseo, where he studied political science and government, he later earned his law degree from the University of Dayton School of Law.

Tributes to Colwell flooded social media as news of his passing spread.

"He was a great friend and father — brilliant, friendly and had a great sense of humor," Matthew Perry, who attended Hudson High School with Colwell, wrote on Facebook. "Thoughts and prayers to the Colwell family, his wife Mary and their children. RIP Kevin…we are going to miss you.”

Andreana Blesser, a former Colwell Law Group employee, remembered her old boss as a "loving husband, father, and compassionate attorney."

"Prayers to Mary and their children during this difficult time," she said.

Funeral services for Colwell had not been publicized as of Monday, Feb. 10. Loved ones are invited to share updates, a statement, and/or photos by emailing mmashburn@dailyvoice.com.

