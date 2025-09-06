Large Scale Search For Missing Swimmer Called Off In Cape May

On Thursday, Sept. 4, around 8 a.m., Cape May firefighters were dispatched to Madison Avenue beach for a report of a person in the water who had not surfaced, according to the Cape May Police Department.

When emergency crews arrived, they learned the report was nearly an hour old and found no one in distress in the immediate area.

Multiple agencies responded, including the U.S. Coast Guard Fire Department, Air Station Atlantic City, Small Boat Station Cape May, Townbank Fire Company Fire Boat 61, North Wildwood Fire Department Fire Boat 2, New Jersey State Police Marine and Aviation units, Cape May Beach Patrol, Cape May Police Department, and private marine recovery agencies.

Water searches, including side scan sonar, continued until just after 2:30 p.m. The unaccounted-for person was initially described as a woman, approximately 30 to 40 years old.

On Saturday, Sept. 6, city officials said, “No official missing person report was filed with our department and/or with our partnering agencies.” Authorities added that based on all available information, “there is no evidence to suggest that a missing person case exists or is warranted at this time.”

The Cape May Police Department said it will continue to monitor the waterways and shoreline within search patterns suggested by the U.S. Coast Guard and New Jersey State Police Marine Units. Anyone with safety concerns is urged to contact Detective David Atkinson at 609-884-9500 and to swim only near an active lifeguard stand.

