Landmark Deal For FIFA Women’s World Cup Marks First For Netflix

This agreement marks the first time Netflix will fully acquire rights to a global sports event, reflecting the growing prominence of women’s soccer.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino described the deal as a pivotal step for the sport.

“This agreement sends a strong message about the real value of the FIFA Women’s World Cup and the global women’s game,” Infantino said. “Netflix’s commitment underscores the tournament’s importance and helps elevate its appeal.”

The partnership will provide US-based fans access to live coverage of every match, including dual-language broadcasts in English and Spanish.

It also includes studio shows and documentaries in the lead-up to both tournaments, showcasing the players, their journeys, and the expanding global impact of women’s football.

Netflix Chief Content Officer Bela Bajaria emphasized the cultural significance of the collaboration.

“This is about more than streaming matches. It’s about celebrating the players, the culture, and the passion driving the rise of women’s sport,” Bajaria said.

The 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup, set to take place in Brazil from late June to late July will feature 32 national teams.

The host for the 2031 edition will be decided by FIFA in the coming years.

By combining live broadcasts and storytelling, Netflix aims to expand the audience for women’s football while continuing its track record of engaging sports documentaries, such as "Beckham" and "Sunderland ’Til I Die."

The partnership is expected to boost visibility and set new benchmarks for engagement with the sport in the US.

