Lady Gaga Brings Mayhem Back To NYC, DC & Boston — New 2026 Dates Added!

Missed Lady Gaga this summer? You might not forgive yourself—unless you score tickets to her newly added 2026 shows. The Mayhem Ball is roaring back in March with encore nights in New York City, Washington D.C., and Boston, and this time you’ve got no excuse. These tickets are already flying, and if you don’t click fast, you’ll be stuck watching shaky Instagram clips instead of living it in the flesh.

Lady Gaga extends The Mayhem Ball into 2026 with encore stops in NYC, DC, and Boston — fans who missed out the first time now have one last chance to see her live.

 Photo Credit: Rogue Artists, CC BY 3.0 <https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0>, via Wikimedia Commons
Vira Mamchur Schwartz
Gaga doesn’t do small, and she doesn’t do repeat unless the demand is unstoppable. This tour is a runaway success—selling out arenas coast to coast, already pulling in more than $80 million, and climbing into the ranks of her most lucrative tours ever. Adding encores at Madison Square Garden, Capital One Arena, and TD Garden is her way of saying: if you thought you were too late, think again.

Imagine the lights dropping, the first note hitting, and every single fan losing their minds in unison. That’s what these nights promise, and that’s why you need to lock in your tickets now. Because when March 2026 hits, Gaga’s not just performing—she’s rewriting the definition of concert mayhem, and you’ll either be part of it or scrolling through other people’s posts wishing you were.

