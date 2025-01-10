La Niña Is Now Here: What It Means For Winter Weather Patterns

La Niña has arrived, and its global ripple effects are already taking shape.

Cooler-than-average sea surface temperatures in the tropical Pacific, combined with stronger trade winds, are influencing weather patterns worldwide.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) confirmed this shift on Thursday, Jan. 9.

What Is La Niña?

La Niña is part of the El Niño-Southern Oscillation (ENSO), a natural climate phenomenon that disrupts atmospheric circulation.

During La Niña, cooler Pacific waters can lead to significant changes in rainfall, snow, and temperature across the globe.

What to Expect

From February to April 2025, La Niña could bring:

Wetter winters in parts of the Northeast and the Pacific Northwest.

Drier Conditions in the southern US.

Though this La Niña is expected to be weak, even mild events can have a significant impact on weather, agriculture, and disaster preparedness.

Why It Matters

Understanding La Niña helps communities prepare for potential extremes, from shifting growing seasons to increased risks of drought or flooding. NOAA will continue monitoring La Niña’s progression and provide updates to help you stay informed.

Click here to follow Daily Voice West Milford and receive free news updates.