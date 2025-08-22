LA Fitness Trapped Customers In Gym Contracts, FTC Lawsuit Claims

LA Fitness is accused of using "opaque and complicated methods" that made it nearly impossible for members to end recurring charges. The Federal Trade Commission announced a lawsuit against the national gym chain on Wednesday, Aug. 20.

The complaint targets California-based Fitness International and Fitness & Sports Clubs. The companies operate LA Fitness along with Esporta Fitness, City Sports Club, and Club Studio.

Together, the companies run more than 600 gyms with over 3.7 million members nationwide.

"The FTC's complaint describes a scenario that too many Americans have experienced – a gym membership that seems impossible to cancel," said Christopher Mufarrige, director of the FTC's consumer protection bureau. "Tens of thousands of LA Fitness customers reported difficulties – cancellation was often restricted to specific times or required speaking to specific managers who were often not present or available. The FTC will not hesitate to act on behalf of consumers when it believes companies are stifling consumers’ ability to choose which recurring charges they want to keep."

The lawsuit claims consumers were required to log into the LA Fitness website and print a cancellation form. This process often demanded forgotten credentials, a membership key tag number, and partial payment information.

Even after completing those steps, customers trying to cancel in person could do so only with one designated employee. Those workers were only available during limited hours, despite gyms being open up to 19 hours a day.

Mail cancellations also posed challenges. Customers were told to send forms by certified or registered mail, incurring extra costs, and were not clearly informed that they could instead submit a written notice.

The complaint further alleges that LA Fitness failed to disclose that optional services, like towel service or training add-ons, could be canceled individually without affecting a gym membership. Instead, staff were trained to reject requests by phone or email and deny escalated complaints.

Some customers who stopped bank or credit card payments were billed again under new account numbers, according to the agency. That would violate the FTC Act and the Restore Online Shoppers' Confidence Act.

The FTC is seeking an order to stop the practices and secure refunds for consumers.

