LA Fitness Stabbing: Boxcutter-Wielding Suspect From Union County In Custody, Cops Say

Officers responded to the LA Fitness at 1255 Raritan Rd. and located the victim, while the perpetrator, Antonio Lampon, fled from the scene before law enforcement arrived, Clark police said in a release. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital where he was treated and released, police said.

Lampon was charged with attempted murder, multiple counts of aggravated assault and multiple weapons offenses, police said.

Lampon was lodged at the Union County Jail pending a detention hearing, police said. Anyone with further information is asked to contact Det. Daniel Joy at 732-388-3434 or via e-mail at djoy@clarkpolice.org.

