Overcast 70°

SHARE

Kristi Noem, Homeland Security Chief, Rushed To DC Hospital; What We Know

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem was rushed to a Washington, D.C. hospital on Tuesday afternoon, June 17, CNN reported, citing multiple sources. 

Kristi Noem speaks at Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) headquarters on May 20, 2025.

Kristi Noem speaks at Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) headquarters on May 20, 2025.

 Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons - DHSgov
Josh Lanier
Email me Read More Stories

The reason for the hospitalization was not clear, but the report said she was conscious and speaking with her security detail. 

The Department of Homeland Security said the move was out of an "abundance of caution" after the former South Dakota Governor suffered an allergic reaction. 

“Secretary Noem had an allergic reaction today. She was transported to the hospital out of an abundance of caution. She is alert and recovering,” spokeswoman Tricia McLaughlin said.

This is a developing story.

to follow Daily Voice West Milford and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE