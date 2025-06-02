King Of The Hill, Parks And Rec Actor Shot, Killed After Incident With Ex-Texas Neighbor

Jonathan Joss and a former neighbor were involved in the incident in San Antonio, Texas on Sunday night, June 1.

San Antonio Police said officers responded at around 7 p.m. and discovered the 59-year-old Joss near the road after he was shot multiple times, according to ABC affiliate KSAT in San Antonio, noting he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect, Sigfredo Alvarez-Cega, age 56, was apprehended later in the evening and charged with murder, KSAT reported.

Earlier this year, Joss lost his longtime San Antonio home and two dogs after a fire, according to KSAT-TV.

Tristan Kern de Gonzales, Joss’ husband, shared details of the shooting in a Facebook post, saying the two were checking the mail at the site of the former home when the incident happened.

"That home was burned down after over two years of threats from people in the area who repeatedly told us they would set it on fire," the post reads. "We reported these threats to law enforcement multiple times and nothing was done.

"Throughout that time we were harassed regularly by individuals who made it clear they did not accept our relationship. Much of the harassment was openly homophobic.

"When we returned to the site to check our mail we discovered the skull of one of our dogs and its harness placed in clear view. This caused both of us severe emotional distress. We began yelling and crying in response to the pain of what we saw.

"While we were doing this a man approached us. He started yelling violent homophobic slurs at us. He then raised a gun from his lap and fired.

"Jonathan and I had no weapons. We were not threatening anyone. We were grieving. We were standing side by side. When the man fired Jonathan pushed me out of the way. He saved my life."

Joss was the voice of John Redcorn from Season 2 through Season 13 of King of the Hill. He also appeared on episodes of Parks and Recreation from 2011 to 2015 and Walker, Texas Ranger in 1994.

