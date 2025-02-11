Kim Koces, Makeup Artist, Oak Ridge Mom Of Three Dies At 32: 'Heart Full Of Kindness'

A mom to Averianna, Daniel, and Benjamin, Kim "had a special way of making kids feel seen and cared for," her obituary reads. "She had a heart full of kindness and empathy, and her warm personality uplifted everyone around her."

She loved Halloween and horror movies, always getting excited for spooky season, her obituary reads. A talented makeup artist, she worked at Cutting Edge Academy, according to her obituary.

In addition to her children and their father Daniel O'Brien, Kimberly is survived by her parents, Gary and Barbara Kocses; her brothers, Adam, Lance, Christopher, and Kevin; her sister, Kaitlyn; and dogs, Mama Bella, Cooper and Nipsy.

Funeral arrangements were private. To view her obituary, click here.

