Kilmar Abrego Garcia, Deported Maryland Father, Indicted After Unexpected US Return: Reports

Abrego Garcia, who has become a national flashpoint following his mistaken deportation to an El Salvador super-prison, is heading back to the US, reports state.

However, he will face criminal charges for allegedly transporting undocumented migrants in the US upon his return.

"Now, after months of delay and secrecy, they're bringing him back, not to correct their error but to prosecute him. This shows that they were playing games with the court all along," Abrego Garcia's lawyer, Simon Sandoval Moshenberg, told NPR. "Due process means the chance to defend yourself before you're punished, not after. This is an abuse of power, not justice."

His return was first reported by ABC News.

"For the past two months, the media and Democrats have burnt to the ground any last shred of credibility they had left by glorifying Kilmar Abrego Garcia— a known MS-13 gang member, human trafficker, and serial domestic abuser," Homeland Secretary Kristi Noem posted on Twitter.

"Today, the United States of America confronts Kilmar Abrego Garcia with overwhelming evidence— he is being indicted by a grand jury for human smuggling, including children, and conspiracy.

"Justice awaits this Salvadoran man."

The Trump administration admitted months ago that it mistakenly deported Abrego Garcia, a father in Maryland, leading to a series of events that included the administration insisting he would never be allowed back in the country, while local lawmakers in Maryland took trips to El Salvador to check on his well-being.

Abrego Garcia was deported despite a 2019 court order that barred such action due to concerns for his and his family's safety.

Now, reports state that the 29-year-old alleged former MS-13 gang member has been indicted for transporting non-citizens into the country.

The indictment unsealed Friday afternoon accuses Abrego Garcia and others of partaking in a conspiracy in recent years in which they “knowingly and unlawfully transported thousands of undocumented aliens who had no authorization to be present in the United States, and many of whom were MS-13 members and associates," according to CNN.

A report from the Department of Homeland Security, in December 2022 states that Abrego Garcia was stopped by troopers from the Tennessee Highway patrol when he was unable to stay in his lane.

The report alleges that at the time, troopers made note that there were eight others inside the vehicle, and Abrego Garcia advised that he started driving "three days ago" from Houston to Temple Hills in Maryland to bring people to perform construction work, which his wife confirmed in a statement.

Investigators made note that there was no luggage in the vehicle, "leading the encountering officer to suspect this was a human trafficking incident."

Each of the passengers also provided authorities the same home address as Abrego Garcia.

Abrego Garcia doubled down, officials said, by "pretending to speak less English than he was capable of and attempted to put encountering officer off-track by responding to questions with questions."

He told troopers that the vehicle he was driving belonged to his boss, who works in construction.

Ultimately, the officer decided not to cite Abrego Garcia for driving infractions but gave him a warning citation for driving with an expired driver’s license, which was an MD "Limited Term Temporary."

"Encountering officer gathered names of other occupants in vehicle, but could not read their handwriting, but did not pursue further due to no citation being issued," the report states.

"As a result, he did not pass the names, dates of birth and IDs of those individuals."

Abrego Garcia has become a hotbed issue across the country, with news of his interactions with police trickling out amid the government's probe into him.

On Monday, April 21, Hyattsville Police officials clarified that several years ago, they encountered Abrego Garcia as part of a suspicious group loitering outside a retailer in the 3300 block of East-West Highway.

That incident occurred more than six years ago, on March 28, 2019, when a detective spotted four men who appeared to hide something under a nearby car as he drove by.

"During the encounter, the detective recognized one of the men as a known member of MS-13. This individual was not Abrego Garcia," the department stated. Garcia was allegedly in possession of approximately 28 grams of suspected marijuana, which was seized. No criminal charges were filed.

The White House has repeatedly washed its hands of Abrego Garcia after the mistaken deportation, doubling and tripling down on their stance, calling him "an illegal criminal, an MS-13 gang member, and a designated foreign terrorist."

