KFC Serves Up New $5 Meal Deal: Here's What You Get

The Famous Bowl returns alongside bold new options are designed to be hearty and packed with flavor, offering an affordable meal option for the winter season.

Leading the charge is the new Nashville Hot Loaded Fries Bowl, a spicy creation featuring crispy fries, coleslaw, pickles, and Original Recipe Nuggets drizzled with KFC’s Nashville Hot Sauce.

Back for a limited time, the sauce also enhances several other menu favorites.

Here’s the full $5 lineup:

Nashville Hot Loaded Fries Bowl: Fries, coleslaw, pickles, nuggets, and Nashville Hot Sauce.

Fries, coleslaw, pickles, nuggets, and Nashville Hot Sauce. Nashville Hot Mac & Cheese Bowl: Creamy mac & cheese topped with nuggets, a three-cheese blend, and Nashville Hot Sauce.

Creamy mac & cheese topped with nuggets, a three-cheese blend, and Nashville Hot Sauce. Nashville Hot Famous Bowl: Mashed potatoes, gravy, corn, cheese, and nuggets with Nashville Hot Sauce.

Mashed potatoes, gravy, corn, cheese, and nuggets with Nashville Hot Sauce. Mac & Cheese Bowl: Classic mac & cheese with nuggets and a three-cheese blend.

Classic mac & cheese with nuggets and a three-cheese blend. Famous Bowl: The iconic mix of mashed potatoes, gravy, corn, cheese, and nuggets.

The new bowls are available now at KFC restaurants, on KFC.com, and via the KFC app—but only for a limited time, while supplies last.

