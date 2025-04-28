Fair 65°

KFC Brings Back Sweet, Savory Favorite After Five Years: Here's What's On The Menu

For the first time in more than five years, a sweet fan-favorite is back on KFC's menus nationwide.

A KFC restaurant in Wethersfield, CT.

 Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons - Mike Mozart
An order of chicken and waffles from KFC.

 Photo Credit: KFC
Strawberry &amp; Crème Pie Poppers sold at KFC.

 Photo Credit: KFC
Chris Spiker
Read More Stories

KFC is bringing back chicken and waffles on Monday, April 28, the fast-food chain announced in a news release. The sweet and savory pairing features KFC's famous crispy fried chicken, Liège-style waffles, and Mrs. Butterworth's syrup.

The limited-time return marks the first nationwide offering of the item since its brief comeback in 2019.

"We believe chicken and waffles is an American icon, said Catherine Tan-Gillespie, KFC's US president. "Flavorful, juicy and freshly fried secret recipe chicken, paired with sweet, golden waffles and gooey syrup — it's bold, it's delicious, and it's back on our menu just in time for Mother's Day!"

The combo starts at $7 and features Original Recipe chicken alongside the waffles made with pearl sugar for added crunch. KFC also sells a $25 "fan favorites" box that includes four pieces of fried chicken or six tenders, 12 nuggets, four waffles, fries, and your choice of syrups or sauces.

KFC is also debuting Strawberry & Crème Pie Poppers. The dessert with a strawberry and cream filling is wrapped in flaky crust.

Chicken and waffles first hit KFC menus in 2018, selling out at many locations within weeks. It briefly returned nationwide in 2019.

Rewards members can also earn double points on chicken and waffles orders placed on the KFC app or website.

