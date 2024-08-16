Kevin Waite, Jersey City Musician, Father Of Two, Dies At 46

Waite is survived by his wife Nicole and his two children, Dylan and Ruby. As of Friday, Aug. 16, the fundraiser has raised more than $65,800.

"Kevin's warmth, generosity, and boundless spirit touched everyone he met," wrote Melanie Kirsch, who organized the fundraiser.

"His infectious smile and dedication to his family were evident in everything he did. He was a kind soul, a talented musician who lit up the stage when he was performing, and the type of person who always put others before himself."

A native of Florham Park, Waite worked at the Postgraduate Center for Mental Health, as the Assistant Director of Care Coordination and Health Homes, according to his Linkedin.

He was also a songwriter who taught guitar, according to his Linkedin.

Funeral arrangements have not been publicly announced. To view the fundraiser, click here.

