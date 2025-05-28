Kevin Costner Sued Over Alleged 'Violent, Unscripted' Rape Scene

A lawsuit by Devyn LaBella alleges the incident happened while working on Costner's Western series, Horizon: An American Saga – Chapter 2 in Utah in May 2023.

She says that she was subjected to performing the unscripted scene without consent, proper notice, or the presence of a contractually mandated intimacy coordinator, according to multiple reports.

The complaint filed Tuesday, May 27 says a male actor was directed "to repeatedly perform a violent simulated rape" while she was pinned down in a wagon.

“What happened to me shattered my trust and forever changed how I move through this industry," LaBella said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter.

LaBella says she was retaliated against after reporting the incident by by not being assigned subsequent work on the Horizon series.

Marty Singer, Costner’s attorney, told Deadline that the lawsuit is without merit, and "it is completely contradicted by her own actions – and the facts."

He added in the statement to the outlet, "Ms. LaBella is a serial accuser of people in the entertainment industry and has worked with the same lawyer on past claims. But those shakedown tactics won’t work in this case."

The 70-year-old Costner produced, directed, and co-wrote the Horizon series, which chronicles the exploration of the American West.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice West Milford and receive free news updates.