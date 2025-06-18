Karen Read Acquitted Of Murder In Death Of Boston Police Officer John O’Keefe: Reports

On Wednesday, June 18, a jury acquitted Read, 45, of the most serious charges she was facing in connection with the death of Boston police officer John O'Keefe, whose body was found in a snowstorm after being struck by a vehicle.

The Massachusetts woman had been accused of striking her off-duty police officer boyfriend and leaving him to die in January 2022 during a drunken rage, according to authorities.

O’Keefe, 46, died of blunt force trauma to the head, according to the medical examiner's report. Hypothermia was also listed as a contributing factor.

Prosecutors had alleged that Read killed O'Keefe, who was a Boston police officer, with her SUV while dropping him off at a home on Fairview Road in Canton, early on the morning of Jan. 29, 2022.

O'Keefe was found in the snow about 6 a.m. that morning, and he was pronounced dead after being rushed to the hospital.

Read pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder, vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and leaving the scene of a collision resulting in death.

Her defense team previously argued that she was framed.

Read was found guilty of drunk driving, and a judge ordered her to serve one year of probation.

According to CNN, the jury deliberated for approximately 21 hours over four days before coming to their conclusion.

Her initial trial ended with a mistrial last year, leading to a massive media firestorm surrounding her case.

She will not serve any jail time. She had faced life in prison.

According to the New York Post, a gag order has also been placed on the second trial that prevents Read’s defense team from commenting on the case outside the courtroom, though Read is still allowed to speak with the media.

In July 2024, Read's first trial was declared a mistrial after the jury remained deadlocked after five days of deliberations.

