Justin Timberlake Ripped For Bizarre Performances: Lyme Disease Diagnosis Could Explain Why

In an Instagram post on Thursday, July 31, the 44-year-old pop star said he wanted to “shed some light on what I’ve been up against behind the scenes.”

The announcement came just one day after Timberlake wrapped his 16-month “Forget Tomorrow World Tour,” which had recently sparked criticism.

Fans had complained about his lack of energy on stage, with viral videos showing him standing rigidly or putting down the mic to encourage the audience to sing.

It was a stark contrast to the normally animated performer.

One TikTok video is titled "a whole minute of Justin Timberlake not singing during his concert."

Timberlake did not address his strange behavior on tour, but did note he was facing a difficult choice after being diagnosed.

"I was faced with a personal decision," he wrote. "Stop touring? Or, keep going and figure it out. I decided the joy that performing brings me far outweighs the fleeting stress my body was feeling. I’m so glad I kept going."

The former *NSYNC star said he was "reluctant to talk about this because I was always raised to keep something like this to yourself,” he wrote. “But I am trying to be more transparent about my struggles so that they aren’t misinterpreted.”

According to the Mayo Clinic, Lyme disease is spread primarily through tick bites and can cause serious complications. Common symptoms include headaches and body aches, but more severe cases may lead to nerve damage, joint swelling, memory loss, or even muscle paralysis. The disease is treatable with antibiotics, though recovery can be lengthy.

Other celebrities who have publicly battled Lyme disease include Shania Twain and Justin Bieber.

Timberlake’s reveal drew an outpouring of support from fans and friends alike.

Chris Kirkpatrick of *NSYNC quickly praised his former bandmate's resilience in an Instagram post.

“I’ve always known my little bro was tough — but this tour showed me a whole new level of strength,” he wrote. “Watching him battle Lyme disease day in and day out, while still getting on that stage night after night, was something I’ll never forget. The long days, the travel, the exhaustion — and yet, he never gave up. No complaints, no excuses — just heart, grit, and pure determination. That kind of resilience is rare.”

Timberlake is married to actress Jessica Biel. The couple has two sons.

Click here to follow Daily Voice West Milford and receive free news updates.