Jury Finds NJ Husband Guilty Of Wife's Chokehold Murder: Prosecutor

Shawn Lichtfuss, 53, of Voorhees, was found guilty on Wednesday, Sept. 18, of first-degree murder in the death of 38-year-old Stefanie Caraway, Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Voorhees Township Police Chief Louis Bordi announced.

The verdict came after a six-day trial in Camden County Superior Court. Jurors deliberated for just 45 minutes before returning a guilty verdict, prosecutors said.

On Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, around 11 a.m., officers were called to Lichtfuss’s home on the 1400 block of Lincoln Drive after someone reported troubling text messages suggesting he might harm himself. When police got no response at the door, they went inside and found Caraway dead in a bedroom. Lichtfuss was not in the home.

Lichtfuss had apparently texted someone he knew about seven hours after he killed his wife and asked them to take care of the couple's son and their cats, according to NJ Advance Media, citing the affidavit. He texted someone else, saying he "just snapped."

That person allegedly called the police, who responded to the couple's home, the outlet said.

Police found Lichtfuss in a parked vehicle at a Voorhees gas station. Detectives said he confessed to putting his wife in a chokehold. The medical examiner ruled Caraway’s death a homicide caused by neck compression.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant Prosecutor Anna Trenga. The investigation was led by Sergeant Elvin Nuñez of the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit and retired Detective Chris Tomasco of the Voorhees Township Police Department.

Click here to follow Daily Voice West Milford and receive free news updates.