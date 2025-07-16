Jumper On Route 78 Overpass Brought To Safety In Dramatic Rescue: Police

The incident happened around just before p.m. on Wednesday, July 16, according to Newark Public Safety Director Emanuel Miranda.

Police responded to calls of a possible suicide attempt at the Bragaw Avenue and Leslie Street overpass, Miranda said. When they arrived, they found the woman at the very tip of the overpass, on the wrong side of the barrier.

Members of the Newark Police Emergency Services Unit and Newark Fire Division, along with New Jersey State Police, worked together to shut down the westbound lanes of Route 78 and de-escalate the situation.

The woman was safely pulled from danger and taken to University Hospital for further care.

