Joseph Corcoran, 26, EMT, Paramedic, RN From Bergen County Remembered After Tragic Death

Corcoran died by suicide on Monday, September 29, according to loved ones.

“Joe was an EMT, Paramedic, and RN who actually enjoyed helping others and trying to make the world around him a better place,” wrote Analie Perez on a GoFundMe that raised more than $16,000 for funeral and memorial expenses. “He was a caring friend, a loving boyfriend, a considerate son, and an overall genuine individual.”

Corcoran’s dedication to service was honored by colleagues at Global Health EMS, who posted: “Today, we remember and honor Joseph Corcoran #4380. He wasn’t just an employee — he was a true coworker, a loyal teammate, a devoted son, and a caring brother. His dedication and character left a lasting mark on everyone who had the privilege of knowing him. Thank you, Joseph, for your time, your service, and your heart. You will never be forgotten.”

His aunt Heather also shared her heartbreak in a tribute on Facebook: “Joe recently became a registered nurse, after working in EMS for years as an EMT and paramedic. He was such a hardworking, kindhearted young man. Being a registered nurse, I know Joe would have gone very far with his career and probably would have become a nurse practitioner. As far as I’m concerned, he had all the right background and experience needed for emergency medicine as well as the heart for saving lives. This is a tragic loss to this world.”

Funeral arrangements are being supported through the GoFundMe campaign launched in his memory. Services have not yet been finalized.

Click here to follow Daily Voice West Milford and receive free news updates.