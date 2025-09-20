Jon Hamm Stars In BetMGM Commercial Filmed At Clifton's Iconic Rutt's Hut

The commercial, which debuted this fall, tells the story of a group whose night took an unexpected turn after a freak hailstorm cracked their windshield. They ended up at a “non-descript bar” — Rutt’s Hut in Clifton — where football was playing on a TV “that no one wanted to change,” Hamm narrates.

The group pulled out the BetMGM app and pieced together a live parlay. “Soon the whole bar was rooting for that parlay,” Hamm says, noting that New York was the fourth leg that sealed the deal.

At the end, Hamm turns to the camera with the line: “BetMGM, make it legendary.”

Rutt’s Hut was closed for a couple days over the summer for filming, and the Clifton staple shared the finished commercial on Instagram with a cheeky caption: “ALWAYS BET ON RUTT’s. Hamm all day. Rutt’s all day. MGM all day. We love a good set location 😝😜😉.”

Known worldwide for its “Rippers” — deep-fried hot dogs with casings that crack and split — Rutt’s Hut has been serving locals since 1928, its website says. Its secret-recipe relish is just as famous as the hot dogs, made with a blend of mustard and spices.

Located at 417 River Rd. in Clifton, the roadside landmark has been featured on PBS, USA Today, Food Network, the Travel Channel, and even listed in 1,000 Places to See in the USA and Canada Before You Die.

