Jojo Wows Hundreds Of Fans At North Jersey Book Signing

Jojo, whose songs Leave (Get Out) and "Too Little Too Late" topped the charts in the mid-00s, signed copies of her new memoir "Over the Influence" at Books and Greetings in Northvale. Hundreds of fans stood in line that wrapped out of the door and well onto the sidewalk for their chance to meet the singer, who also starred in "RV" and "Aquamarine."

Jojo, who posed for photos and happily gave out hugs heard stories from fans about her music had impacted their life.

"The first ringtone I bought was 'Too Little Too Late,' one fan said.

Another fan gave Jojo a letter they had written about her when they were 8 years old, which the singer read aloud. Fans also had praise for the singer's performance in "Moulin Rouge" on Broadway.

