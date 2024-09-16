Joint Services Set For Family Killed In Garden State Parkway Crash

A funeral service for David and Michele Dryerman, both 54, along with their 17-year-old daughter, Brooke, will be held at Temple Emanuel of Pascack Valley on Tuesday, Sept. 17 at 10 a.m. A burial service will occur at Sharon Gardens on Lakeview Avenue, in Valhalla, NY.

The Dryermans were active in the area's Jewish community. While they were members of Temple Emanuel in Woodcliff Lake, Brooke — and her brother, who survives her, Max — were active members of Valley Chabad, run by Rabbi Yosef Orenstein.

Brooke and her brother, Max, were involved in Valley Chabad's CTeen and Friendship Circle programs, Orenstein said, noting they were also "friends to so many of our teens. We are at a complete loss together."

The rabbi and his wife, Esti, organized a vigil on Sunday night, at the request of friends that Brooke made in CTeen.

As previously reported by Daily Voice, Brooke was weeks into her senior year at Pascack Hills High School, and appeared to have been enjoying Sea.Hear.Now in Asbury Park just hours before the crash that claimed the lives of her and her parents.

David's LinkedIn page shows he was in his tenth year working as the Senior Vice President of Finance and Treasurer for the Continental Grain Company.

Michele was a member of the Bergen County moms Facebook group, helmed by Annie Steinberg-Joachim, of Westwood, who shared her condolences in the group on Sunday.

"I didn’t know the family personally but Michele was a member of our board, our community & our lives," Steinberg-Joachim said, encouraging members to reach out for help with fundraising, meal trains, and more.

"We as a community must come together during these hard times. May her son Max know he just gained 45K new moms. "

Fabricio Silva, a former classmate of Michele's, remembered her as being "levelheaded, firmly grounded, and quick to smile."

PHHS made counseling available to all students.

