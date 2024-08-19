Volunteer Ambulance Squad Member Killed In Route 287 Wreck: Report

John Papendick, 58, who served 11 years on the Waldwick Volunteer Ambulance Corps, died in the Wednesday morning, Aug. 14 crash along Route 287 in Franklin Lakes, according to the ambulance corps and NJ Advance.

"John’s 11 years of service to the ambulance corps, town and community are immeasurable," Waldwick VAC said, noting he served as president, captain, and in various other line officer positions.

Daily Voice has reached out to NJSP for crash details.

His obituary on the Vander Plaat Memorial Home site says he was born in Queens, NY and is survived by his three sons and his wife.

A GoFundMe page for his wife, Jodi, had raised more than $23,000 as of press time.

"John's commitment to helping others was evident in his years of service as a volunteer EMT with the Waldwick Volunteer Ambulance Corps," the campaign says.

"He was always the first to offer a helping hand and dedicated his life to ensuring the safety and well-being of others. John's selflessness and kindness touched the lives of everyone who knew him."

"John was the definition of a class act in everything he did. He was a selfless leader, a mentor, and loved by everyone around him," his obituary says.

"John’s unwavering dedication and compassion touched countless lives throughout his years doing what he loved most, serving and helping others. His selflessness will be encapsulated in our minds and shared to spread the memory of the beautiful life he lived."

