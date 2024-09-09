John Gaudreau's Wife Announces Pregnancy With Third Baby At Funeral

During her eulogy live-streamed by the Calgary Flames, Meredith said she and John shared an amazing six months as a family of four. Then announced there was another baby on the way. The audience audibly gasped at the news.

"These will forever be the best six months of my life," she said from the service in Delaware County, PA. "There's specifically one week I'll cherish forever, it will be my favorite of my life out of the six.

"We're actually a family of five. I'm in my ninth week of pregnancy with our third baby, a total surprise. But John was beaming and so excited."

Meredith's sister-in-law, Madeline, is pregnant with her first child with Matt Gaudreau.

John and Matt Gaudreau were struck and killed by a suspected drunk driver while riding their bicycles on Aug. 29 in New Jersey.

The service began at 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at St Mary Magdalen's Church in Media, PA.

Police said that the event will cause major impacts to traffic.

