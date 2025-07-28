Fair 76°

SHARE

John Cena, Eric André Spotted Filming Netflix Comedy On Jersey City Basketball Court

John Cena was spotted filming a new Netflix movie in Jersey City Heights on Monday, July 28.

John Cena, Eric Andre, and Sherry Cola in Jersey City

John Cena, Eric Andre, and Sherry Cola in Jersey City

 Photo Credit: Dj Tecnine Instagram
Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories

The WWE superstar and actor was seen at the basketball court in Riverview-Fisk Park on Ogden Avenue alongside comedian Eric André and actress Sherry Cola, according to residents.

The trio star in "Little Brother," a comedy directed by Matt Spicer and coming to Netflix. According to IMDb, the film follows “a famous real estate agent whose life is disrupted when his eccentric little brother unexpectedly reappears.”

Crews were set up throughout the park, with cameras rolling and gear staged near the court Monday afternoon. 

to follow Daily Voice West Milford and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE