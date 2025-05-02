Job Growth Beats Forecasts Despite Stalling Labor Market, Shrinking GDP Under Trump

The US economy added 177,000 jobs in April, according to Bureau of Labor Statistics data released on Friday, May 2. The national unemployment rate held steady at 4.2%, despite initial unemployment claims jumping to 241,000 for the week ending Monday, April 26.

The job gains were higher than the 133,000 forecasted by the Dow Jones, CNBC reported. April's numbers declined from March's total of 185,000, which was revised down by 43,000 from the originally reported 228,000.

February's count was also revised down to 102,000. Together, those downward revisions removed 58,000 jobs from previous estimates.

Hospitals and outpatient services alone added more than 40,000 positions, while transportation and warehousing accounted for 29,000. Financial activities rose by 14,000 jobs, marking continued recovery from losses in 2024.

Federal government jobs dropped again by 9,000. That's part of a 26,000-job decline since January, fueled by billionaire Elon Musk and the Trump administration's effort to gut federal agencies.

The broader labor market showed signs of stagnation.

"In April, the number of long-term unemployed (those jobless for 27 weeks or more) increased by 179,000 to 1.7 million," the BLS report said. "The long-term unemployed accounted for 23.5% of all unemployed people."

The labor force participation rate and employment-population ratio held flat at 62.6% and 60%, respectively. Neither metric has changed much in 2025.

Average hourly earnings for private-sector employees ticked up 0.2% to $36.06. For production and nonsupervisory workers, wages rose 0.3% to $31.06.

The number of people working part-time for economic reasons – those who want full-time work but can't get it – stayed at 4.7 million. Another 5.7 million people were out of the labor force but said they wanted jobs, a sign of lingering weakness in the job market.

April's BLS report follows a week of troubling indicators, including higher-than-expected unemployment claims and economic contraction. The nation's GDP shrank 0.3% in the first quarter of 2025, the first decline in three years, fueled by a 41.3% surge in imports ahead of Trump's sweeping tariffs.

ADP reported just 62,000 new private-sector jobs in April – barely half of what economists had expected. The information and education sectors lost jobs, while hiring was mixed across regions.

The next BLS jobs report is expected to be released on Friday, June 6.

