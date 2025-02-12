Joann Closing NJ Stores Among 500 Locations Nationwide: See The List

The Ohio-based chain, which operates about 800 locations, will shutter around 500 stores, a company spokesperson confirmed to the Daily Voice. The move is part of a broader restructuring effort as the company seeks to stabilize its finances following a Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing in January.
The spokesperson said the decision was "very difficult" but critical to Joann's future.
"A careful analysis of store performance and future strategic fit for the company determined which stores should remain operating as usual at this time," the spokesperson said. "Right-sizing our store footprint is a critical part of our efforts to ensure the best path forward for Joann."
These are the Joann stores closing in the Daily Voice's states:
Connecticut
- Brookfield
- Clinton
- Enfield
- Hamden
- Manchester
- Milford
- Newington
- Norwich
- Southington
- Torrington
Massachusetts
- Burlington
- East Walpole
- Hadley
- Hanover
- Hyannis
- Leominster
- Ludlow
- Methuen
- Middleton
- Natick
- North Attleboro
- North Billerica
- North Dartmouth
- Pittsfield
- Raynham
- Seekonk
- Shrewsbury
- Saugus
- Westford
Maryland
- Bel Air
- Brandywine
- California
- Columbia
- Frederick
- Gaithersburg
- Greenbelt
- Hagerstown
- Lavale
- Parkville
- Prince Frederick
- Westminster
- Wheaton
New Jersey
- Deptford
- Lawrenceville
- Mays Landing
- Mount Laurel
- Succasunna
- Toms River
New York
- Albany
- Amherst
- Amsterdam
- Blasdell
- Canandaigua
- Clifton Park
- Cortland
- Fayetteville
- Horseheads
- Hudson
- Kingston
- Lakewood
- Malone
- Middletown
- Niagara Falls
- Olean
- Poughkeepsie
- Rochester
- Scarsdale
- West Babylon
- Westbury
- Williamsville
Pennsylvania
- Altoona
- Belle Vernon
- Bridgeville
- Butler
- Chambersburg
- Cranberry Township
- Dickson City
- Downingtown
- Du Bois
- Fairless Hills
- Glen Mills
- Greensburg
- Hanover
- Indiana
- Johnstown
- Lebanon
- Lemoyne
- Meadville
- Monroeville
- North Wales
- Philadelphia
- Pittsburgh
- Pottstown
- Quakertown
- Reading
- Selinsgrove
- Springfield
- State College
- Warrington
- Wayne
- Whitehall
Virginia
- Charlottesville
- Christiansburg
- Culpeper
- Fairfax
- Falls Church
- Fredericksburg
- Hampton
- Lynchburg
- Martinsville
- Virginia Beach
- Warrenton
- Williamsburg
- Woodbridge
Retail Challenges And Bankruptcy Impact
The closures come as brick-and-mortar retailers struggle against rising costs and online competition. In 2024, more than 7,000 US stores shut down, with analysts predicting an even steeper decline in 2025.
Joann previously filed for bankruptcy in March 2024 but emerged the following month with reduced debt and fresh financing. The company pledged to keep stores open at the time, but worsening financial conditions forced another restructuring just months later.
During the latest bankruptcy process, Joann has continued operations while seeking buyers for its assets. Gordon Brothers Retail Partners, LLC, has been named as the "stalking horse" bidder, setting a minimum offer for the company's upcoming auction.
Despite financial turmoil, Joann says it's committed to supporting employees through the transition. The company has filed motions to continue paying salaries and benefits during the restructuring period.
You can learn more about Joann's bankruptcy process and see the full nationwide list of store closings at joannrestructuring.com.
