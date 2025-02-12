Joann Closing NJ Stores Among 500 Locations Nationwide: See The List

The Ohio-based chain, which operates about 800 locations, will shutter around 500 stores, a company spokesperson confirmed to the Daily Voice. The move is part of a broader restructuring effort as the company seeks to stabilize its finances following a Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing in January.

The spokesperson said the decision was "very difficult" but critical to Joann's future.

"A careful analysis of store performance and future strategic fit for the company determined which stores should remain operating as usual at this time," the spokesperson said. "Right-sizing our store footprint is a critical part of our efforts to ensure the best path forward for Joann."

These are the Joann stores closing in the Daily Voice's states:

Connecticut

Brookfield

Clinton

Enfield

Hamden

Manchester

Milford

Newington

Norwich

Southington

Torrington

Massachusetts

Burlington

East Walpole

Hadley

Hanover

Hyannis

Leominster

Ludlow

Methuen

Middleton

Natick

North Attleboro

North Billerica

North Dartmouth

Pittsfield

Raynham

Seekonk

Shrewsbury

Saugus

Westford

Maryland

Bel Air

Brandywine

California

Columbia

Frederick

Gaithersburg

Greenbelt

Hagerstown

Lavale

Parkville

Prince Frederick

Westminster

Wheaton

New Jersey

Deptford

Lawrenceville

Mays Landing

Mount Laurel

Succasunna

Toms River

New York

Albany

Amherst

Amsterdam

Blasdell

Canandaigua

Clifton Park

Cortland

Fayetteville

Horseheads

Hudson

Kingston

Lakewood

Malone

Middletown

Niagara Falls

Olean

Poughkeepsie

Rochester

Scarsdale

West Babylon

Westbury

Williamsville

Pennsylvania

Altoona

Belle Vernon

Bridgeville

Butler

Chambersburg

Cranberry Township

Dickson City

Downingtown

Du Bois

Fairless Hills

Glen Mills

Greensburg

Hanover

Indiana

Johnstown

Lebanon

Lemoyne

Meadville

Monroeville

North Wales

Philadelphia

Pittsburgh

Pottstown

Quakertown

Reading

Selinsgrove

Springfield

State College

Warrington

Wayne

Whitehall

Virginia

Charlottesville

Christiansburg

Culpeper

Fairfax

Falls Church

Fredericksburg

Hampton

Lynchburg

Martinsville

Virginia Beach

Warrenton

Williamsburg

Woodbridge

Retail Challenges And Bankruptcy Impact

The closures come as brick-and-mortar retailers struggle against rising costs and online competition. In 2024, more than 7,000 US stores shut down, with analysts predicting an even steeper decline in 2025.

Joann previously filed for bankruptcy in March 2024 but emerged the following month with reduced debt and fresh financing. The company pledged to keep stores open at the time, but worsening financial conditions forced another restructuring just months later.

During the latest bankruptcy process, Joann has continued operations while seeking buyers for its assets. Gordon Brothers Retail Partners, LLC, has been named as the "stalking horse" bidder, setting a minimum offer for the company's upcoming auction.

Despite financial turmoil, Joann says it's committed to supporting employees through the transition. The company has filed motions to continue paying salaries and benefits during the restructuring period.

You can learn more about Joann's bankruptcy process and see the full nationwide list of store closings at joannrestructuring.com.

