Jimmy Kimmel Breaks Silence In First Post Since ABC Suspension, Hours Before Show Returns

On Tuesday, Sept. 23, Kimmel posted a black‑and‑white photo of himself with the late television legend Norman Lear on Instagram, writing, “Missing this guy today.”The post marked his first public comment since ABC suspended Jimmy Kimmel Live! last week; it drew roughly forty‑five thousand likes within an hour.

Lear, the trailblazing producer behind the groundbreaking CBS sitcom "All in the Family," and other popular shows, died nearly two years ago at age 101. Lear was also behind "Sanford and Son," "The Jeffersons," "Maude," "Good Times," and "One Day at a Time," which all tackled controversial issues through humor.

ABC has slated the show’s comeback for 11:35 p.m. Tuesday after Disney said on Monday, Sept. 22 it would restore production following “thoughtful conversations” with the host.

“We have spent the last days having thoughtful conversations with Jimmy, and after those conversations, we reached the decision to return the show on Tuesday,” the company said.

The hiatus began Wednesday, Sept. 17, after major station owner Nexstar said it would preempt Kimmel “for the foreseeable future,” a move that followed his Monday, Sept. 15, monologue about Donald Trump and the killing of conservative influencer Charlie Kirk. Another broadcast group, Sinclair, followed suit.

Affiliates filled the slot with reruns as negotiations unfolded through the weekend, Variety reported.

Not everyone will see his first night back. Nexstar and Sinclair both say they'll continue to pull "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" from its ABC stations for now and fill the slot with news.

Kimmel, 57, has hosted and executive produced the show since 2003, making him the longest‑tenured current late‑night host in the US.

ABC has not detailed any format changes or first‑night guests and told stations the program resumes its normal schedule. It's possible he and sidekick Guillermo Rodriguez may do the first show back without any guests.

His return monologue is expected to double as a statement of purpose, with jokes about the sudden week off and a serious acknowledgment of Kirk’s killing, along with pointed comments about political pressure and affiliate preemptions.

