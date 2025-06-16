Light Rain Fog/Mist 65°

Jilted Wife Arrested In Brass Knuckle Beating Of Cheating Husband's New GF: Cops

A Connecticut woman is facing serious charges after police say she broke into a woman's apartment, beat her with brass knuckles because she believed the woman was having an affair with her husband, authorities said. 

Photo Credit: Connecticut State Police
Josh Lanier
Giana Garcia, 27, of Plainfield, faces multiple charges following the alleged break-in at a Killingly home on Sunday, June 15, Connecticut State Police said

Police were called to the Church Street apartment around 4 a.m. to reports of a break-in. The victim told troopers that Garcia had rammed into her vehicle before forcing her way inside the home, a report said., 

That's when Garcia repeatedly punched her in the face and head while wearing brass knuckles, police said. Responders took the victim to an area hospital for treatment. 

Garcia left after the attack, and police were unable to find her until later that day. 

She was arrested and charged with:

  • Reckless Driving

  • Evading Responsibility
  • Carrying a Dangerous Weapon
  • Home Invasion
  • Burglary 
  • Criminal Mischief 
  • Breach of Peace
  • Assault 
  • Threatening
  • Reckless Endangerment 

She was released on a $15,000 bond, authorities said. 

