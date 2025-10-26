Jets Legend, NJ's Nick Mangold Dies After Revealing Kidney Disease Diagnosis, 41

The Madison, NJ dad's death was announced in an announcement Sunday morning by the Jets saying he died of complications of the disease at 41 years old.

"Nick was more than a legendary center," said Jets Chairman Woody Johnson. "He was the heartbeat of our offensive line for a decade and a beloved teammate whose leadership and toughness defined an era of Jets football. Off the field, Nick's wit, warmth, and unwavering loyalty made him a cherished member of our extended Jets family."

Mangold joined the Jets in 2006 as the 29th overall pick in the first round of the NFL Draft out of Ohio State. Teaming up with fellow first-rounder D’Brickashaw Ferguson, Mangold helped anchor an offensive line that powered the Jets to three playoff appearances, including two AFC Championship Games, and four winning seasons between 2006 and 2010.

A cornerstone of the franchise, Mangold started 171 games (including playoffs) through 2016, earning seven Pro Bowl selections and three All-Pro honors. He was inducted into the Jets’ Ring of Honor in 2022, joining Ferguson and Darrelle Revis.

Since retiring after the 2016 season, Mangold has remained a visible part of the Jets community, regularly appearing at team and fan events.

