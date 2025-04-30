JetBlue Cancels New Nyc-area Flight As Trump's Economic Moves Hurt Travel Demand

The airline has canceled its planned summer route between Boston Logan International Airport and Long Island MacArthur Airport in Islip, New York. A JetBlue spokesperson confirmed the cancellation to the Daily Voice on Wednesday, April 30.

JetBlue said the route's ticket sales were underwhelming.

"While we were excited to launch summer seasonal service between Islip and Boston, we are cancelling our launch of this route because bookings have not met expectations," the spokesperson said. "This is one of the steps we are taking to manage our business through softer-than-expected travel demand this year and economic uncertainty. We know this change may be disappointing for those who had already booked travel, and we sincerely apologize for the inconvenience."

Travelers booked on Boston-Islip flights can either receive a refund or fly into John F. Kennedy International Airport.

JetBlue has also paused its entrance into a major city in the Canadian Maritimes. The airline won't begin summer service between Boston and Halifax, Nova Scotia.

Customers on Boston-Halifax flights will also get refunds or be rebooked.

"We’ll continue to evaluate the possibility of launching service to Halifax next summer," the spokesperson said.

The Boston flights were part of a broader Northeast expansion that JetBlue announced in January, just days before Trump returned to the White House. The still-scheduled flights include service from JFK to Connecticut and Rhode Island, along with a new route between Newark, New Jersey, and the Dominican Republic.

JetBlue's retreat comes as domestic and international travel demand in the US is declining.

CNBC reported that executives for airlines like American, Delta, Southwest, and United have warned that Americans aren't booking domestic trips as eagerly as expected. This comes despite an early-year surge in forecast optimism.

On recent earnings calls, industry leaders pointed to a combination of Trump's rapidly changing tariff moves, market instability, and widespread economic turmoil.

"Nobody really relishes uncertainty when they're talking about what they could do on a vacation and spend hard-earned dollars," American Airlines CEO Robert Isom said during a call on Thursday, April 24.

International travelers have also visited the US less.

Along with the financial volatility, many potential foreign tourists have worried that Trump's immigration crackdown could ruin their travel plans. The U.S. Travel Association said federal data showed international visits to the US were down about 14% in March, compared to the same month in 2024.

The Halifax flight pause is likely fueled by fewer Canadians heading south of their border. According to Statistics Canada, March saw a 26% annual decrease in overnight land trips to the US and air travel dropped 14% year-over-year.

The declining demand has caused plane ticket prices to drop 5.3% in March compared to the same time in 2024, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

