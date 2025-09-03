Jessica Alba Wants To Renovate Your New Jersey Home — Here’s How To Get Picked

Season 4 of "Honest Renovations," hosted by best friends Jessica Alba and Lizzy Mathis, is coming to the Garden State, casting officials announced. The Roku Channel series helps families transform their homes into spaces that work better for everyday life.

“This is more than just a renovation — it’s a chance for you and your family to get the support you deserve, and come out stronger together,” RR Casting said in the call for applicants.

The show pairs the hosts with a team of experts to reimagine living spaces and help families “reset, recharge, and step into a brighter chapter.”

Families interested in applying can click here. No deadline to apply has been announced.

Season one of “Honest Renovations” first debuted on The Roku Channel in August 2023, according to the Roku website. The series was the No. 1 on-demand title on The Roku Channel during its opening weekend.

