'Jersey Shore' Star Ronnie Bringing Fist-Pumping, Ron Ron Juice To Hoboken Nightclub

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro is coming to Madd Hatter for "The Jersey Shore Takeover: Ronnie & Friends" on Saturday, July 12. The event begins 8 p.m. at 221 Washington St.

Tickets start at $24.70, and if February's sold-out event is any indication, this one will be packed.

The event promises DJ sets, drinks, and of course, plenty of classic Jersey Shore energy. Ronnie says he's ready to bring “fist pumping and Ron Ron juice” to the dance floor.

Tickets are on sale now. Must be 21+ to enter.

Click here to follow Daily Voice West Milford and receive free news updates.