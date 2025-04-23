‘Jersey Shore’ Star Angelina Pivarnick Is Selling Her NJ Home For Just Under $1.8M

The four-bedroom, five-bathroom home sits at 3 Bowers Drive in the exclusive Clayton Farms community of Freehold. Pivarnik reportedly moved into the house in 2021.

According to the listing, the home spans over 5,500 square feet and sits on a 1.1-acre premium lot. It's packed with high-end finishes — including a custom resort-style yard with a pool.

The home, listed by Aleksandr Pritsker of EXP Realty, features a butterfly staircase, two-story family room, and a chef’s kitchen designed for entertaining. The primary suite is described as “like its own NYC apartment.”

The home also includes:

A first-floor office

Private ensuites in every bedroom

Immense closet space

An immaculate interior

A full unfinished basement ready to be customized

Outdoors, the backyard boasts a manicured lawn and an incredible custom pool, with plenty of room for hosting.

“This home has it all,” the listing reads. “Located close to all major transit and shopping along with top-of-the-line schools and one of the most sought-after developments in Monmouth County.”

The luxury property is situated near key commuter routes and nestled in one of the most desirable neighborhoods in the area.

