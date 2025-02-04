Jersey Shore Rabbi Dies Suddenly: Remembering Levi Wolosow

Anash says that Wolosow, the director of Chabad of Monmouth County, died while on a ski trip with his family in the Poconos. Yeshiva World News says less than 24 hours before his death, he joined prominent Jewish singer Avraham Friedman on stage at a major concert.

"Rabbi Wolosow, who passed away suddenly yesterday, was the ultimate Chabad emissary, welcoming, brimming with faith and inspiration, and always ready to help another," Chabad said. "He will forever be remembered for his constant smile, love of Torah, passion for people, and acceptance of all people."

Wolosow, a native of Sharon, MA, is survived by his wife, Chanele, and his eight children.

Chabad of Western Monmouth County remembered the rabbi as a dedicated Shilach in the community who was "deeply committed to inspiring, teaching, and strengthening our Jewish community.

"He was a man who embraced life with joy and was devoted to his family, cherishing every moment spent with them. His warmth, kindness, and unwavering dedication to others left an indelible impact, and he will be profoundly missed."

A funeral was held on Tuesday, Feb. 4 at Rebbes Ohel in Cambria Heights.

