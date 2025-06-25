A Few Clouds 94°

Jersey Shore Lifeguard Impaled By Beach Umbrella Stake In Freak Accident, Fire Chief Says

A Jersey Shore lifeguard was rushed to the hospital after being impaled by a beach umbrella stake on Wednesday, June 25, fire officials confirm.

Asbury Park beach

 Photo Credit: Google Maps
First responders were dispatched to the lifeguard stand around 9:31 a.m. at Third Avenue Beach in Asbury Park, where they found the victim already being treated by fellow beach patrol lifeguards, Fire Chief Kevin Keddy said.

The metal stake penetrated her left shoulder and protruded out her back, the chief said. The lifeguard said she was struck by the umbrella while attempting to grab it from falling, Asbury Park police said.

Firefighters administered care at the scene and cut the stake in the front and back to make it manageable to move her. Jersey Shore University Medical Center EMTs arrived shortly after, and together with firefighters, packaged and transported the lifeguard off the beach and into an ambulance.

“She remained conscious and alert through the entire ordeal,” Keddy said.

The victim, believed to be in her 20s, was taken to Jersey Shore University Medical Center. She is in stable condition, police said.

