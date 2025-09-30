Jersey Shore Cops Help Deliver Baby: Monmouth Beach PD

At 6:52 a.m., officers Matthew Finnegan and Matthew Golembieski responded to 4 Ocean Ave. for a report of a 28-year-old woman in active labor, Monmouth Beach police said.

Upon arrival, officers realized the baby was coming and Finnegan and Golembieski provided immediate assistance and successfully delivered a healthy baby boy before emergency medical personnel arrived, police said.

The mother and her newborn were safely transported to a nearby hospital for further evaluation and care, police said. The mother and her new son are doing well, Monmouth Beach EMS said.

“We are extremely proud of Ptl. Finnegan and Ptl. Golembieski for their quick thinking, calm professionalism, and compassionate actions,” said Chief Daniel McManus. “This is a wonderful reminder of the many ways our officers serve the community every day.”

