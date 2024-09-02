Fair 72°

Jersey Shore Boater Struck By Propeller, Sucked Under Water: Police

A 59-year-old boater was hospitalized after being struck by the propeller of a boat after being ejected from his own and sucked under water in Ocean County over Labor Day Weekend, police said.

Aerial view of Manahawkin Bay.

 Photo Credit: Google Maps
The Neshanic Station man was heading east on Manahawkin Bay in Long Beach on a personal watercraft when his boat was struck by a 28-foot vessel heading north around 4:35 p.m., New Jersey State Police Sgt. Charles Marchan said.

The boater was ejected from his boat upon impact and sucked underwater by the other vessel’s propulsion. The propellers of the vessel then struck the man, who was hospitalized for further treatment. His condition was not released.

