Jersey Shore Bartender Behind Viral Coldplay ‘Kiss Cam’ Moment Revels In Fame

And she just so happens to be a bartender at Jenks Club, the Point Pleasant bar where scenes from MTV's "Jersey Shore" was filmed.

Grace Springer was at the Massachusetts concert when she caught the now-viral clip that’s been splashed across social media and news sites ever since. As of Sunday, July 20, the TikTok video had garnered 114.8M views.

Springer told the US Sun that she never intended to cause controversy, nor who the couple was: "Just thought I caught an interesting reaction to the kiss cam and decided to post it."

Springer's real focus? The grind. And paying off her student loans.

Springer's social media profiles contain links to her CashApp and Venmo: "Help me pay off my student loans," her Instagram bio reads.

In 2023, Monmouth University announced that Springer, a social work student in the grad program, was a recipient of the Graduate Merit Award Program 2023 Scholarship from the Executive Women of New Jersey (EWNJ), which is awarded to "non-traditional students attending New Jersey colleges and universities."

In a new Instagram story, Springer let followers know she's back in the Garden State and back to work.

On Saturday night, she made the cheeky announcement on Instagram that she was "back to work behind the bar all night long" at Jenks in Point Pleasant.

“Come find me. Bring your side chick,” she joked in the post, tagging her location with Coldplay’s Viva La Vida playing in the background.

Springer has leaned into her unexpected fame following the video of Cabot going in for a kiss — and Byron turning his head away — during the band’s live performance.

On Friday, July 18, she posted the following TikTok:

That video had 7.6M views, with a comment from StubHub saying, "you gave us the meme of the year fr."

Click here to follow Daily Voice West Milford and receive free news updates.