Jersey City Cop Cleared In Fatal Shooting Of Knife-Wielding Man: Prosecutor

The grand jury voted “no bill” on Monday, April 28, 2025, meaning no criminal charges will be filed against Officer Stephen Gigante in the death of Andrew Washington, 52 (bodycam footage here), according to the New Jersey Office of Public Integrity and Accountability (OPIA).

Washington was shot on Aug. 27, 2023, after officers responded to his apartment on Randolph Avenue in Jersey City following a 911 call from Jersey City Medical Center reporting a mental health crisis, the AG said.

When officers arrived around 2:36 p.m., Washington’s family told police he had mental health struggles, was likely off his medication, and needed to go to the hospital, officials said.

At 2:42 p.m., officers and EMTs tried speaking to Mr. Washington through the locked door. Mr. Washington yelled back, refused to talk, and mentioned seeing “ghosts.” He later began striking the door with an unknown object, officials said.

At 2:57 p.m., the Emergency Services Unit (ESU) arrived. Officer Felix DeJesus, who had helped Mr. Washington during a previous mental health call two weeks earlier, spoke with family members at the scene.

From 2:59 p.m., Officer Gigante, a trained negotiator, talked to Mr. Washington for about half an hour, telling him he was not under arrest and encouraging him to come out for help. Mr. Washington mentioned “ghosts” and a “suicide mission” before stopping communication, officials said.

At 3:14 p.m., after hearing no further response, ESU officers got approval to breach the door.

At 3:28 p.m., Officer Gigante forced open the door. Mr. Washington stood inside, holding a large knife. Officer Gigante shouted, “He’s got a knife, drop the knife, drop the knife.”

As Washington advanced toward the officers with the knife, Officer DeJesus fired his Taser while Officer Gigante fired two shots, striking Mr. Washington, authorities said.

Officers recovered a 13-inch knife next to Washington.

Emergency personnel rushed to help and took Mr. Washington to Jersey City Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 4:47 p.m.

The grand jury’s decision came after reviewing 911 calls, body-worn camera footage, witness interviews, ballistics reports, and autopsy findings, prosecutors said.

