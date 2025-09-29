Jared Kushner, Saudi Arabia Buying Video Game Giant In Largest Leveraged Buyout Ever

Electronic Arts will be taken private in a $55 billion all-cash deal, the gaming giant announced on Monday, Sept. 29. The company makes widely popular video games like Battlefield, EA Sports FC, EA Sports College Football, Madden NFL, and The Sims.

The group buying EA includes Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF), Silver Lake, and Affinity Partners. Affinity's CEO is Jared Kushner, husband of Ivanka Trump.

If approved, the deal would be the largest leveraged buyout in Wall Street history, CNBC reported. It would also end EA's 36-year run as a publicly traded company, which began when its shares closed their first day at a split-adjusted 52 cents.

EA CEO Andrew Wilson will remain in his same role that he's held since 2013.

"Our creative and passionate teams at EA have delivered extraordinary experiences for hundreds of millions of fans, built some of the world's most iconic [intellectual property], and created significant value for our business," Wilson said. "This moment is a powerful recognition of their remarkable work."

Kushner praised the deal.

"Electronic Arts ​is ​an ​extraordinary ​company with a ​world-class ​management ​team and a bold vision ​for ​the ​future," he said. "I've admired their ​ability to create iconic, lasting experiences, ​and ​as ​someone ​who ​grew up playing their ​games ​- and now enjoys them with his ​kids - I couldn't be ​more ​excited about ​what's ​ahead."

The PIF is expected to be the largest investor in the new corporate structure, rolling over its existing 9.9% stake in EA.

"PIF is uniquely positioned in the global gaming and esports sectors, building and supporting ecosystems that connect fans, developers, and IP creators," said Turqi Alnowaiser, PIF's head of international investments. "PIF has demonstrated a strong commitment to these sectors, and this partnership will help further drive EA's long-term growth, while fueling innovation within the industry on a global scale."

This is the second major deal involving Silver Lake, a private equity firm whose portfolio includes Dell Technologies, Fanatics, GoodRx, Klarna, and Waymo. Silver Lake is part of a joint venture with Oracle and Trump ally Larry Ellison to take over TikTok's US business.

Shareholders in EA stock will receive $210 per share, a 25% premium to the company's unaffected stock price of $168.32 on Thursday, Sept. 25. The offer also exceeds EA's all-time high of $179.01 on Thursday, Aug. 14.

EA’s board unanimously approved the transaction.

Click here to follow Daily Voice West Milford and receive free news updates.